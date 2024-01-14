Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $55.54 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

