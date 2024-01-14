Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

