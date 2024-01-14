SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.04. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

