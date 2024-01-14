SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $162,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

