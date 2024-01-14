ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $740.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $740.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.29.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $729.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $734.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

