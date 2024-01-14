SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.87 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

