Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total transaction of $2,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,286.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,286.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,403 shares of company stock worth $9,718,767. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.74.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

