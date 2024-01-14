Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.66

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $27.55. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 146,171 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $720.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Stories

