Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Grows By 34.1%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 820,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 167.13% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

