Short Interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Increases By 36.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,863,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $596.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

