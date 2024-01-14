Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Increases By 20.0%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

ADSE opened at $6.80 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

