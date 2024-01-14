Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 35.6%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.