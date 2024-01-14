Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Rises By 17.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.6884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.