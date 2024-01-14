Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Increases By 13.2%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Allakos Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 81.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 77.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 285.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

