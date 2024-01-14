Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Rises By 16.9%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of American Resources from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AREC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources
American Resources Price Performance
AREC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.16.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. American Resources had a net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.82%. Equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.