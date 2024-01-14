Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Rises By 16.9%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of American Resources from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AREC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

AREC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. American Resources had a net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.82%. Equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.