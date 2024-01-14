Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Drops By 28.0%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

