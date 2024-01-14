Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Rises By 130.0%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACAB opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.