Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Grows By 50.0%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AFAR opened at $10.97 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 2,015.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 668,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 636,537 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 579,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,290,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.