Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Expands By 136.4%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $13.40 on Friday. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.72%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

