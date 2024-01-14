Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Increases By 188.2%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

