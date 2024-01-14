Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Increases By 172.5%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the December 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,258.3 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $24.20 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.