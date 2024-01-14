Short Interest in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Rises By 162.1%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Evotec Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. Evotec has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

