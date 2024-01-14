Short Interest in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Rises By 162.1%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Evotec Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Evotec stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. Evotec has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
