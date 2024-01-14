Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Increases By 179.6%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $93.50.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
