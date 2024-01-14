Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Rises By 123.8%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF opened at 0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.39. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.24 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.
About Great Pacific Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.