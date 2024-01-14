Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Rises By 123.8%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF opened at 0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.39. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.24 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

