Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Expands By 172.3%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the December 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDY opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,760,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.