Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Expands By 172.3%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the December 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ INDY opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares India 50 ETF
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.