Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Increases By 165.3%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JBS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $10.09 on Friday. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.73 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

