Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declines By 52.3%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

