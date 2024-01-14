Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Decreases By 46.0%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

