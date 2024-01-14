Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 887 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 117,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

