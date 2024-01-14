SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

SIF stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

