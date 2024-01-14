Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $118.08 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.61.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

