Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

SLAB stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.61. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

