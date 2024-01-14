SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of SBOW opened at $27.50 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $699.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 50.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

