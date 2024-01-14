SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Increased to C$9.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$26,100.00. In other news, Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$240,281.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$26,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,400 shares of company stock worth $2,029,471.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

