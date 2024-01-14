Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.38.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

