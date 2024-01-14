Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 284.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Simulations Plus worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $21,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,342,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,178,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,722.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,178,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.