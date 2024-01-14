Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $4.10

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $3.60 to $4.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 843.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,780.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

