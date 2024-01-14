Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 121,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.