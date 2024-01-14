Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 69.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

