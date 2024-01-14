SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.23.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $45.39 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.