SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

