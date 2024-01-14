SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.91.

NYSE SM opened at $37.34 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

