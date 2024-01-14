Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

