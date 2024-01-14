Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.87.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,686 shares of company stock worth $1,805,313. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

