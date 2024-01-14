Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SQM opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $184,773,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.