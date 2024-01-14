SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.