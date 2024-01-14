Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,743 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.