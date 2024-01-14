Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

