Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDE. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.90.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3898964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

