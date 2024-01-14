SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 184,635 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 130,708 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

